Harvey Investment Co. LLC Has $73.78 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 8.9% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $73,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,235.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,090.76.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,117.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $855.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,084.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $998.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

