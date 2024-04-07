Harvey Investment Co. LLC Invests $245,000 in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vontier by 1,985.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 3,355.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vontier by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $43.09 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average is $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.92 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNT. Bank of America raised shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VNT

About Vontier

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.