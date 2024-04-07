Harvey Investment Co. LLC Purchases 5,811 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the quarter. Waters accounts for 1.4% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Waters worth $11,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 11,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.67.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $335.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.92. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $363.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

