Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 2,835 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 188,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for approximately 2.7% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $22,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,931,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,451,943,000 after purchasing an additional 170,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Paychex by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,331,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,849,000 after purchasing an additional 927,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,599,000 after buying an additional 62,739 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,797,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,975,000 after buying an additional 178,316 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 102,768.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after buying an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $122.38 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.69.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 77.56%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

