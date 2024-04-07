Harvey Investment Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 28,225 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.13% of Sensata Technologies worth $7,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,840,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $561,274,000 after acquiring an additional 265,583 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,596,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $431,757,000 after purchasing an additional 30,787 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,084,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $192,312,000 after buying an additional 62,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 10.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,383,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,236,000 after buying an additional 424,995 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -708.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $48.17.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -959.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

