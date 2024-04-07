HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) PT Lowered to $21.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.50 to $21.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

HBT Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

HBT opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. HBT Financial has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $21.87.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $70.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.78 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 16.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBT Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

In other news, Director Roger A. Baker purchased 3,632 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $68,499.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 559,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,903.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Roger A. Baker acquired 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $68,499.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 559,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger A. Baker acquired 1,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $35,267.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 555,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,385,706.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,820 shares of company stock worth $109,417 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HBT Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 366.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC increased its stake in HBT Financial by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in HBT Financial by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in HBT Financial by 4,313.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 998.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBT Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.