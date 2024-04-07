HC Wainwright Cuts MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target to $16.00

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $19.50 to $16.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank raised MAG Silver from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MAG Silver to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MAG Silver

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Shares of MAG opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.15. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $14.42.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MAG Silver

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.