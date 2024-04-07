HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BlackSky Technology’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

BlackSky Technology Stock Performance

Shares of BKSY stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $201.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. BlackSky Technology has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 75.79% and a negative net margin of 57.06%. The firm had revenue of $35.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackSky Technology will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the second quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the second quarter worth about $34,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 214.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 163.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Articles

