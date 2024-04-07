HC Wainwright Raises FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Price Target to $2.50

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for FlexShopper’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

FlexShopper Price Performance

Shares of FlexShopper stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. FlexShopper has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 13.36, a current ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12.

Institutional Trading of FlexShopper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPAY. Waterfall Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FlexShopper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in FlexShopper by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FlexShopper by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. 19.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

