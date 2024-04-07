HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.
Cocrystal Pharma Stock Up 8.5 %
COCP stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $3.29.
Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. On average, analysts anticipate that Cocrystal Pharma will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.
