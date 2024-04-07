HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Cocrystal Pharma Stock Up 8.5 %

COCP stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $3.29.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. On average, analysts anticipate that Cocrystal Pharma will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:COCP Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.20% of Cocrystal Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

