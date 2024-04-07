Head to Head Survey: AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) and Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN)

Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN – Get Free Report) and AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Regenicin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of AngioDynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of AngioDynamics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Regenicin alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Regenicin and AngioDynamics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regenicin N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A AngioDynamics $338.75 million 0.83 -$52.44 million ($4.84) -1.45

Analyst Ratings

Regenicin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AngioDynamics.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Regenicin and AngioDynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regenicin 0 0 0 0 N/A AngioDynamics 0 0 4 0 3.00

AngioDynamics has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 102.70%.

Profitability

This table compares Regenicin and AngioDynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regenicin N/A N/A N/A AngioDynamics -60.21% -3.49% -2.69%

About Regenicin

(Get Free Report)

Regenicin, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing a technology of tissue-engineered skin substitutes. Its product portfolio includes NovaDerm, a multi-layered tissue-engineered living skin and cultured skin substitute product for the treatment of burns; and TempaDerm to treat smaller wound areas on patients, such as ulcers. The company products are used to restore the qualities of healthy human skin for use in the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and various plastic surgery procedures. The company was formerly known as Windstar, Inc. and changed its name to Regenicin, Inc. in July 2010. Regenicin, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.

About AngioDynamics

(Get Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc. provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease. The company's thrombus management portfolio includes AlphaVac system, an emergent mechanical aspiration device that eliminates the need for perfusionist support; thrombolytic catheters that are used to deliver thrombolytic agents, which are drugs to dissolve blood clots in hemodialysis access grafts, arteries, veins, and surgical bypass grafts; and AngioVac circuit is indicated for extracorporeal circulatory support for periods of up to six hours including off-the-shelf pump, filter, and reinfusion cannula, to facilitate venous drainage as part of an extracorporeal bypass procedure. In addition, it offers NanoKnife IRE Ablation System, an alternative to traditional thermal ablation for the surgical ablation of soft tissue; and peripheral products, which includes angiographic catheters and diagnostic and interventional guidewires, percutaneous drainage catheters, and coaxial micro-introducer kits used during peripheral diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company also provides drainage catheters for multi-purpose/general, nephrostomy, and biliary drainage; micro Access kits provides interventional physicians a smaller introducer system for minimally invasive procedures; VenaCure EVLT system that are used in endovascular laser procedures to treat superficial venous disease; and Solero MTA System includes solero microwave generator and the specially designed solero MW applicators. AngioDynamics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Regenicin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenicin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.