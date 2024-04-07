Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLF shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Herbalife from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

In other news, CEO Michael Johnson acquired 61,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $498,120.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,871,915.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Rodica Macadrai bought 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $48,179.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,716 shares in the company, valued at $118,385.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Johnson bought 61,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $498,120.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,871,915.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 85,757 shares of company stock worth $723,278 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,288,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,658,000 after buying an additional 801,644 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 132,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 76,514 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 523.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 177,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 148,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 48,664 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HLF opened at $7.86 on Friday. Herbalife has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $784.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.10). Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Herbalife’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

