Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HPE. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE HPE opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $20.07.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

