Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

HFG opened at GBX 865 ($10.86) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £775.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,208.33, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 815.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 756.77. Hilton Food Group has a one year low of GBX 614 ($7.71) and a one year high of GBX 880 ($11.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Hilton Food Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26,666.67%.

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

