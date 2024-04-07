HSBC Trims Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Price to $138.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HSBC from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. HSBC currently has a reduce rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $193.00 to $176.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.63.

Shares of TSLA opened at $164.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $525.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,570 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,844,757,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,266,572,000 after acquiring an additional 269,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

