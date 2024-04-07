Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $383.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Hubbell from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,359,965.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1,850.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $417.08 on Friday. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $219.77 and a 1 year high of $429.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $381.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

