Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $383.57.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Hubbell from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on HUBB
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Hubbell
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1,850.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.
Hubbell Stock Performance
Shares of HUBB stock opened at $417.08 on Friday. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $219.77 and a 1 year high of $429.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $381.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64.
Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hubbell Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.
About Hubbell
Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hubbell
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.