Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2024

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBMGet Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.73.

Several analysts recently commented on HBM shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insider Transactions at Hudbay Minerals

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. In related news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. Also, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$9.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$5.46 and a twelve month high of C$10.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.17.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBMGet Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$710.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.5546318 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

