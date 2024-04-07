ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Increased to $362.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ICLR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $346.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $319.45.

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $318.83 on Thursday. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $181.92 and a 1 year high of $344.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $309.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.99.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.13. ICON Public had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 23.4% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ICON Public by 4.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth about $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

