IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,528 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned 0.32% of IMAX worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in IMAX by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the third quarter valued at $1,092,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 31.0% during the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 32,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in IMAX by 4.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $421,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 138,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,057.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

IMAX opened at $16.15 on Friday. IMAX Co. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $855.14 million, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $86.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.83 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

