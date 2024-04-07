Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 526,108 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Imperial Oil accounts for about 2.7% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $30,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IMO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,371,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,456 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 207.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,227 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,980 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,557,885 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,758,993,000 after buying an additional 1,001,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after buying an additional 911,333 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $72.92 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $73.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 9.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.4473 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.05%.

About Imperial Oil

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.