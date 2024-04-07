Insider Selling: Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Senior Officer Sells 34,497 Shares of Stock

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total transaction of C$408,099.51.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:CPG traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$11.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,957,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,722. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$8.16 and a one year high of C$12.05.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.14). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.3190476 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPG shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$19.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.71.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Featured Stories

