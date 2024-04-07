Insider Selling: HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CTO Sells $922,373.76 in Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $922,373.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,661,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,675,303.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Armon Dadgar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Armon Dadgar sold 10,241 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $280,500.99.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $783,425.28.

On Friday, February 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $826,510.08.

On Monday, January 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $787,733.76.

HashiCorp Stock Up 0.6 %

HCP opened at $25.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 1.42. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $36.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. The company had revenue of $155.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.47 million. Equities analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 82.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on HashiCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised HashiCorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.77.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

