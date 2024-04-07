Insider Selling: SIG plc (LON:SHI) Insider Sells £131,465.60 in Stock

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Free Report) insider Ian Ashton sold 469,520 shares of SIG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.35), for a total transaction of £131,465.60 ($165,033.39).
SIG Stock Up 1.7 %
SIG stock opened at GBX 29.10 ($0.37) on Friday. SIG plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25.35 ($0.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 45.39 ($0.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 31.16. The stock has a market cap of £337.56 million, a PE ratio of -727.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91.
