Insider Selling: SIG plc (LON:SHI) Insider Sells £131,465.60 in Stock

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Free Report) insider Ian Ashton sold 469,520 shares of SIG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.35), for a total transaction of £131,465.60 ($165,033.39).

SIG Stock Up 1.7 %

SIG stock opened at GBX 29.10 ($0.37) on Friday. SIG plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25.35 ($0.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 45.39 ($0.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 31.16. The stock has a market cap of £337.56 million, a PE ratio of -727.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91.

SIG Company Profile

SIG plc supplies specialist insulation and sustainable building products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, and Ireland. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and façade systems, dry lining, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings, as well as accessories, including tools and fixings, ventilation, access equipment, and safety products.

