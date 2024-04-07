Insider Selling: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells $30,819,478.30 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.49, for a total transaction of $30,819,478.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 681,236,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,694,166,982.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $30,800,511.30.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total transaction of $30,701,882.90.

On Monday, March 25th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $30,533,076.60.

On Friday, March 22nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 186,704 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $29,971,593.12.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total transaction of $30,529,283.20.

On Monday, March 18th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.06, for a total transaction of $30,548,250.20.

On Friday, March 15th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $30,756,887.20.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $31,069,842.70.

On Monday, March 11th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.48, for a total transaction of $32,058,796.80.

On Friday, March 8th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $32,008,120.20.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS stock opened at $161.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.78. The company has a market capitalization of $191.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 25,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $1,350,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

