Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Get Intel alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.18. Intel has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $163.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.26, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,787,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $19,385,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,071,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,616 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 96,617,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,855,099,000 after acquiring an additional 318,495 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,780,706,000 after acquiring an additional 475,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.