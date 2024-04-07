Intel’s (INTC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark raised their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Get Intel alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.18. Intel has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.