Interfor (TSE:IFP) Cut to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Interfor (TSE:IFP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Interfor and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Interfor from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Interfor from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.80.
Interfor Stock Performance
Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($3.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.65) by C($1.64). Interfor had a negative return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of C$785.90 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Interfor will post 2.8616667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Interfor
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.
