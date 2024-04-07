International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $189.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.29. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

