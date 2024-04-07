Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,213 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Boit C F David now owns 4,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $14.46 on Friday, hitting $635.74. 1,353,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,936. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $647.28 and its 200 day moving average is $591.92. The company has a market capitalization of $178.01 billion, a PE ratio of 64.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $400.22 and a 1-year high of $671.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.00.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $11,958,493 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

