Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

LUNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Intuitive Machines Stock Down 3.2 %

Insider Activity at Intuitive Machines

LUNR stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. Intuitive Machines has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $673.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.23.

In other Intuitive Machines news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

