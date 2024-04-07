Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Decreased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 0.9% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.36% of Intuitive Surgical worth $421,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,302,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,140,000 after buying an additional 129,194 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $2,084,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,537,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $9.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $388.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,393,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,247. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.18. The stock has a market cap of $137.66 billion, a PE ratio of 77.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.04 and a 1-year high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.20.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

