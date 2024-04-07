Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $462.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $428.00 to $462.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $375.20.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $388.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $387.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.18. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $252.04 and a 12-month high of $403.76. The firm has a market cap of $137.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

