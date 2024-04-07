Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $462.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $428.00 to $462.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ISRG. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $375.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $388.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $387.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $252.04 and a fifty-two week high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,656.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,656.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

