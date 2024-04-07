Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $94.91

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.91 and traded as low as $94.15. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF shares last traded at $94.84, with a volume of 845 shares.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $84.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.91 and its 200-day moving average is $88.94.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1839 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 236.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

