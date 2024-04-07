Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $94.91

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.91 and traded as low as $94.15. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF shares last traded at $94.84, with a volume of 845 shares.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $84.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.91 and its 200-day moving average is $88.94.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1839 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.
