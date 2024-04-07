Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) is Grimes & Company Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,565,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,094 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 4.45% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $181,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after acquiring an additional 40,338 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 647.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 646,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 560,164 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $224,000.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $21.27.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

