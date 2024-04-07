Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.64.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IOVA. JMP Securities upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 320,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,372.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 116.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IOVA opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

