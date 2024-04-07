iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Bank KS lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,047,264 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.56. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

