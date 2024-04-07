iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,013 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,786,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,232 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $267,320,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,117,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,811,000 after purchasing an additional 188,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,562,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,246,000 after buying an additional 225,504 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,378,000 after buying an additional 369,768 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

IEUR stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.34. The stock had a trading volume of 661,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,331. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $58.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.30.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

