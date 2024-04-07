iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $96.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.46. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.68.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

