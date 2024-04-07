iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,204,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.97. 20,838,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,465,778. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.59. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.