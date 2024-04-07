iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Raised by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after acquiring an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.54. 880,617 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.88 and a 200 day moving average of $147.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

