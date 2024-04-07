iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWM opened at $204.45 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

