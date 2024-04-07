iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Merchants Corp owned 0.17% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $14,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.18. 341,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,777. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.09 and its 200-day moving average is $78.50. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.63 and a 12-month high of $91.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

