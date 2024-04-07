Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

NYSE:ISDR opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 million, a P/E ratio of 63.55 and a beta of 0.86. Issuer Direct has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Issuer Direct

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Graeme P. Rein purchased 12,614 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $150,232.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 197,614 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,353,582.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graeme P. Rein acquired 4,131 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,489.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,905.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 27,743 shares of company stock worth $330,683. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Issuer Direct by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 22,763 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

