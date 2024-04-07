JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28,354 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in JD.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 239,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in JD.com by 348.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,683,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,179,774. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.54. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Barclays cut their target price on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.07.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

