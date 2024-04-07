Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Azenta has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.60.

AZTA opened at $57.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.41 and a beta of 1.53. Azenta has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.63.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $154.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

