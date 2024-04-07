Jefferies Financial Group Raises AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$11.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.75.

TSE:AGF.B opened at C$8.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$539.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.52. AGF Management has a 1 year low of C$6.30 and a 1 year high of C$9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

In other news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 150,000 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$1,225,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 132,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.77, for a total transaction of C$1,027,194.00. Also, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 150,000 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,225,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 353,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,144 and have sold 159,394 shares valued at $1,236,812. 18.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

