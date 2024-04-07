Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $246.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $218.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $183.40.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of JLL stock opened at $198.34 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $119.46 and a 12 month high of $200.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.62.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.