JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Ally Financial from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ally Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ally Financial

Ally Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ALLY opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $41.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.16. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,009,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,293,000 after purchasing an additional 290,842 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 426.5% in the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,979,000 after buying an additional 7,689,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after buying an additional 281,795 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 18.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,343,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.