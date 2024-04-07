JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $170.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered M&T Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.21.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $138.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $148.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $568,799.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,481 shares of company stock worth $5,114,624. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

